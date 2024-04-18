ITC Arm To Obtain Blazeclan Technologies For Rs 485 Crore

In a statement, ITC Infotech Managing Director and CEO Sudip Singh said, "With the proposed acquisition of Blazeclan, we believe that we will be strongly positioned to step up our clients' digital transformation journey. This acquisition will not only strengthen our capabilities significantly but also enable us to make scalable progress in the cloud space, while providing access to key opportunities to unlock larger business value for our customers." ITC Infotech said it proposes to leverage the platforms and accelerators built by Blazeclan and the strong certified architect pool to strengthen its cloud offerings.