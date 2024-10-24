ITC Approves Share Acquisition In Oberoi And Leela Amid Hotel Business Demerger

ITC Ltd, currently in the process of demerging its hotels business, on Thursday said its board has approved consolidation of its shareholding in rival hospitality chains Oberoi and Leela by acquiring shares from a wholly-owned arm, Russell Credit Ltd. The board approved the acquisition of 1.52 crore equity shares of Rs 2 each of EIH Ltd.and 34.60 lakh equity shares of Rs 2 each of HLV Ltd, from Russell Credit Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, at their respective book value, ITC said in a regulatory filing.