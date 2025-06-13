ITC Acquires 24 Mantra Organic Parent Sresta Natural Bioproducts For Rs 400 Crore

ITC Ltd. has acquired Sresta Natural Bioproducts Ltd. for an upfront consideration of Rs 400 crore. The company has acquired the entire share capital comprising 1.87 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each of Sresta Natural Bioproducts Private Ltd, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Consequently, Sresta Natural Bioproducts has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and its subsidiaries. Sresta Natural Bioproducts has two wholly-owned subsidiaries viz., Fyve Elements LLC, USA and Sresta Global FZE, UAE.

That means Fyve Elements LLC, USA and Sresta Global FZE, UAE, have become step-down wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company with effect from June 13, the filing said.

"Upfront consideration of Rs 400 crores on a cash-free debt-free basis, subject to customary adjustments as set out in the share purchase agreements. In addition, consideration of up to Rs 72.50 crores is payable in the next 24 months," the filing said.