Business NewsBusiness'IT Then, AI Now': Chandrababu Naidu Firm On Putting Andhra Pradesh At Forefront Of New Tech Age
ADVERTISEMENT

'IT Then, AI Now': Chandrababu Naidu Firm On Putting Andhra Pradesh At Forefront Of New Tech Age

Apart from AI, Andhra Pradesh is looking at "huge investments" in traditional sectors like metals, mining and steel.

13 Nov 2025, 06:49 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File image of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
File image of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (Image: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said the state will be at the forefront of the boom in artificial intelligence and big data investment in India, besides focusing on traditional industries like metals and shipping.

"I visualised the potential of IT in the 1990s. I told Bill Gates to come to Hyderabad. It was IT then, it is AI now," Naidu said, in reference to Google's $15 billion plan to build a data centre and AI hub in Vishakhapatnam. He was speaking exclusively with NDTV's Vishnu Som on Thursday.

The new facility will bring together gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale clean energy infrastructure.

Hyderabad became Telangana's capital in 2014 after Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation.

The Gates Foundation is working on digital health records in Andhra Pradesh as a proof-of-concept that can be scaled globally, Naidu said.

ALSO READ

Google Launches $15-Billion AI Hub In Visakhapatnam: All You Need To Know About It
Opinion
Google Launches $15-Billion AI Hub In Visakhapatnam: All You Need To Know About It
Read More

He also said the state government used historical weather data, technological models, and real-time monitoring to deal with a recent cyclone, saving lives and property.

Andhra Pradesh will invite "huge investments" in metals, sand mining, and steel, Naidu said. "We will build a 'Steel City' that will integrate downstream and ancillary industries."

On the Amaravati capital city project, the CM said that the construction of government and private buildings will finish in the coming few years. The city will be sustainable with modern infrastructure and renewable power.

Andhra Pradesh is working on a plan to develop ports every 60 kilometres to exploit its vast coastline for commerce and link them with roads and inland waterways to create arterial infrastructure. "I want to make it a logistics hub for the east coast, a gateway. We have to push for shipbuilding in the country. Domestic and foreign companies are interested."

ALSO READ

Andhra Inks Deals With Two Taiwanese Companies Involving Rs 18,400 Crore Investment
Opinion
Andhra Inks Deals With Two Taiwanese Companies Involving Rs 18,400 Crore Investment
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT