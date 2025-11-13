'IT Then, AI Now': Chandrababu Naidu Firm On Putting Andhra Pradesh At Forefront Of New Tech Age

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said the state will be at the forefront of the boom in artificial intelligence and big data investment in India, besides focusing on traditional industries like metals and shipping.

"I visualised the potential of IT in the 1990s. I told Bill Gates to come to Hyderabad. It was IT then, it is AI now," Naidu said, in reference to Google's $15 billion plan to build a data centre and AI hub in Vishakhapatnam. He was speaking exclusively with NDTV's Vishnu Som on Thursday.

The new facility will bring together gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale clean energy infrastructure.

Hyderabad became Telangana's capital in 2014 after Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation.

The Gates Foundation is working on digital health records in Andhra Pradesh as a proof-of-concept that can be scaled globally, Naidu said.