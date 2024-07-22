IT Sector Takeaways: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

The market turned euphoric after Infosys raised its fiscal 2025 guidance from 1-3% to 3-4%, which was due to in-tech acquisitions. Conversely, TCS, citing deferral deal closures, reported a lower number of deal cancellations this time compared to its previous experience.

Except for Wirpo, all five of the top companies experienced broad-based growth across verticals.

HCL Technologies' first quarter results mentioned "green shoots" in the Engineering, Research and Development segments.

Generative AI-based adoption is healthy among clients. They are laying the groundwork for the adoption of Gen AI-based solutions, according to LTIMindtree management.