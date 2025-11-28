IT Outlook 2026: Brokerages Warn Of Slow Recovery And Selective Opportunities

Jefferies, Nomura and CLSA agree that macro improvement is the single most important trigger for a meaningful upturn in demand.

Nomura expects only a marginal pickup in revenue growth through 2026, stressing that a broader revival in discretionary tech spending will depend on global economic stability. CLSA echoes this, noting that despite the flux in AI narratives, EPS growth is still linked to macro cycles.

CLSA points to the US mid-term elections, tariff adjustments and the Fed’s interest-rate path as key variables. Jefferies adds that management guidance across IT firms continues to reflect caution, with recovery likely to be gradual, a stance that risks consensus expectations for fiscal 2027.

Structural headwinds, such as muted spending in financial services, slower cloud migrations and uncertainty around US enterprise budgets, also remain in place.