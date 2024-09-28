IT Employees Protest Against Labour Law Exemption For IT Companies In Karnataka

Employees of information technology companies in Bengaluru, Karnataka, conducted a protest on Sept. 28, demanding to end the labour law exemption given for IT/ITES companies in Karnataka.

The protest was held at Freedom Park in the city by a small group, including employees of multiple IT companies. The collective also demands a labour act for the needs and requirements of IT/ITES sectors.

The Karnataka government, in the Congress tenure by Notification No. LD 53 LET 2013 dated 25/01/2014, had suspended the application of the Standing Orders Act for IT and ITES workers in the state. This suspension was extended for five years first via a notification on May 25, 2019 under the JDS-BJP coalition government and was most recently extended again on May 10, 2024, by the current Congress government for a further five years.

In addition, the Karnataka Shops and Establishments Act exempts the IT sector from fixed working hours, weekly offs, and night shift restrictions for women employees, the employee collective noted.

Dushyant Dubey, the leader of the collective, said, “Due to the lack of regulations, IT and ITES companies overwork employees, place them under massive amounts of workplace stress, underpay them, refuse overtime pay, and engage in mass layoffs purely for corporate greed. Workers deserve better working conditions and humane treatment.”

The collective is demanding that Santhosh Lad, the Labour Minister of Karnataka, take steps to roll back all exemptions granted to the IT and ITES industries under the state's labour laws.

IT employees NDTV Profit spoke to at the protest site complained about long working hours, lack of effective redressal mechanisms, extreme pressure during appraisal season and living in constant fear of getting fired. Protesters argue that the inclusion of companies under the labour law would make sure the companies are held accountable for their actions.