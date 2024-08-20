IT Employee Union Seeks Govt Intervention In Infosys Fresher Onboarding Delay Issue

The IT employee union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) is calling for government intervention in the Infosys fresher onboarding delay issue, which has been persistent for over a year.

NITES, in a letter to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, has noted that it has received multiple grievances from young engineering graduates who have been subjected to unprofessional and exploitative practices by Infosys.

The union explained that the engineering graduates were selected for System Engineer (SE) and Digital Specialist Engineer (DSE) roles at Infosys during the 2022–23 campus recruitment drive. Offer letters were issued as early as April 22, 2022, yet the onboarding process has been delayed for nearly two years.

Further, after prolonged delays, the graduates were asked to participate in an unpaid virtual pre-training programme from July 1, 2024, to July 24, 2024, with assurances from the HR team that their joining would be finalised by Aug. 19 or Sept. 2, 2024. Despite completing the pre-training, the promised results were never communicated, leaving the graduates in limbo for over 20 days. Instead of receiving their joining dates, these graduates were informed that they needed to retake the pre-training exam offline, once again without any remuneration.

“This recurring, unexpected development has caused immense frustration, anxiety, and uncertainty among the graduates, who have invested over two years in anticipation of their professional careers, only to be subjected to repeated delays and questionable practices,” the union said.

The union is demanding that the Ministry of Labour and Employment take immediate and strict action against Infosys. “The government must ensure that companies like Infosys are held accountable for their actions and that they adhere to the highest standards of transparency, professionalism, and fairness in their hiring and onboarding processes.

"It is imperative that the Ministry intervene to protect these young graduates from further harm and to send a strong message to all companies in India that such exploitative practices will not be tolerated,” it wrote.