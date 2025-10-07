Is TCS Justified In Firing More Than 12,500 Employees? IT Employees Body Counters Some Arguments
Employees were threatened with termination, denial of full and final settlement, relieving letters and even blacklisting if they refused, the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate alleges.
Over the past few weeks, controversy has deepened around Tata Consultancy Services after reports of employees being pressured to resign began surfacing.
While some supporters have attempted to defend the company’s actions, calling it a matter of "business decisions" or claiming that "employees resigned on their own", the IT employees' body countered these justifications, saying both are "legally and morally indefensible".
In a post on X, the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate wrote: "Over the last few weeks, many people have tried to justify TCS’s actions. These arguments may sound logical at first, but legally and morally, they collapse."
Nites Counters
In a long post, Nites has offered counter arguments to people who "justify" TCS's actions:
Argument: TCS is a business. To stay profitable, it must cut costs.
Nites: Yes, every company needs profits. But Indian law does not allow employers to throw people out arbitrarily. The Industrial Disputes Act lays down clear procedures for retrenchment, notice, compensation, and government approval. Forcing employees to resign to escape these obligations is not business sense, it is illegal.
Argument: If there’s no project, why keep employees idle?
Nites: An employment contract is a two-way obligation. Workers give time and loyalty, employers provide continuity and wages. Business risk lies with the company, not the worker. Forcing people to resign under threat is exploitation, not workforce management.
Argument: Employees resigned themselves.
Nites: Hundreds of complaints tell a different story. Employees were threatened with termination, denial of full and final settlement, relieving letters, and even blacklisting if they refused. In law, any resignation under fear is not valid, it is an illegal termination.
Argument: Employees should be grateful, at least they had jobs for years.
Nites: Employment is not charity. Workers gave their skills and loyalty for 10–15 years. Gratitude cannot be demanded in return for coercion and humiliation.
Argument: If employees are good, they will find another job.
Nites: Reality is harsher. Many affected employees are in their 40s or 50s, with loans, dependents and specialised skills tied to certain projects. The job market is not easy, especially when thousands are forced out at once.
Argument: At the end of the day, companies must think of shareholders.
Nites: True accountability is to both shareholders and employees. A company that destroys livelihoods for short-term profit erodes trust, weakens loyalty, and harms its own long-term reputation.
Nites concluded by saying: "The truth is clear: profitability does not excuse exploitation, and forced resignations are neither lawful nor ethical. Behind every case is a family under stress, children’s futures at risk, and careers shattered overnight."
Over the last few weeks, many people have tried to justify TCSâs actions. Some say âitâs just business,â others argue that âemployees resigned on their own.â These arguments may sound logical at first, but legally and morally, they collapse.— Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (@NITESenate) October 6, 2025
âTCS is a business. To stayâ¦
ALSO READ
NITES Appeals To Maharashtra CM Against TCS Layoffs, Alleging Forced Resignations Of 2,500 Mid-To-Senior Staff
NITES Demands From Maharashtra CM
Previously, in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister, the IT employees' body President Harpreet Singh Saluja had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene to protect the interests of the affected employees, by halting all further terminations until due legal process is followed.
The company, in June, announced to lay off about 2%, or 12,261 employees, of its global workforce this year, with the majority of those impacted belonging to middle and senior grades.
The NITES has demanded that Maharashtra Chief Minister to stand with the affected families in their "darkest hour" and direct the state's labour department to immediately investigate and stop the alleged illegal terminations. Here are some of their demands:
1. Direct the Department of Labour, Government of Maharashtra, to immediately investigate and stop these illegal terminations.
2. Ensure that every affected employee is given their lawful rights under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.
3. Halt all further terminations until due legal process is followed.
4. Hold the company’s top management accountable for their disregard of law and humanity.