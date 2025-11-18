Is India’s iPhone Boom Peaking? Apple Posts Slowest Growth In Six Years

Even at a time when the volume of Indians owning Apple devices has skyrocketed, the company, in FY25, has registered the slowest rate of sales growth in the country in last six years, reports The Economic Times.

Apple's India sales grew 18% in FY25 to Rs 79,378 crore, which is a significant fall from the 30-70% levels Apple registered between 2020 to 2024. This suggests Apple might be entering a period of modest expansion, having already built a huge base in India.

A key concern for Apple is that almost two-thirds of the revenue have come from older, cheaper models, which has brought down sales realisations.

Going forward, analysts expect Apple sales to moderate further and hover around the 10-15% mark, as the company continues to rely heavily on older models.