Is Angel One's Gain Zerodha's Loss?

Shares of Angel One Ltd. rose as much as 10% on Wednesday after reporting growth in its client base in November. That's just the latest indicator of the progress the broker has made in the past year.

Angel One moved up in the pecking order to rank behind Groww and Zerodha by investor count in October. The same month, Groww overtook Zerodha.

In fact, Angel One reported growth in its client base and order numbers a day after Zerodha Chief Executive Officer Nithin Kamath apologised to users for technical issues on Nov. 6 and a second one on Dec. 4.

While Angle One's growth can't be attributed to Zerodha's tech glitches, it underscores intense competition among India's top three discount brokers.