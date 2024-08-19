Iron Ore Prices Fall 55% From Peak: Analysing The Causes

China's insatiable appetite for steel drove iron ore prices to unprecedented heights over the past 25 years. Fuelled by the nation's infrastructure boom, industrialisation, and housing construction spree, the commodity experienced a meteoric rise, surging nearly tenfold in value since the mid-1990s, according to Bloomberg Data.

However, this rally has now cooled down. Prices have plummeted by more than half from their 2021 peak, falling below the $110 per tonne mark. Ironically, the very nation that ignited this price frenzy is now the major driver behind its downturn. Here's how.