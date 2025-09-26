IRFC Sanctions Rs 12,640 Crore Term Loan For Thermal Power Project In Chhattisgarh

Indian Railways Finance Corp. Ltd. (IRFC) sanctioned a Rs 12,640 crore term loan to Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Co. on Friday for a thermal power project, according to a press release from the company. The loan is to finance a 2x660 MW Super Critical Thermal Power Project that will be set up in HTPS, Korba (West), Chhattisgarh.

"The loan agreement was signed today at CSPGCL’s headquarters in Raipur between Nav Goel, general manager, IRFC, and Sandeep Modi, executive director (finance) and C.L. Netam, executive director (Projects) , CSPGCL," the release said.