IREDA's Profit Won't Be Affected By RBI's Higher Provisioning Norms, Says Chairman

The impact of RBI's new draft norms calling for higher provisions than standard requirements to finance projects will be different for Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. and other power financiers, such as REC Ltd. and Power Finance Corp., according to IREDA Chairman and Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das.

The new higher provisions will not impact the company's profit after tax, but only its net worth, he said. "It will not be quite significant. 1.5% of provisioning is already there."

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday proposed tighter rules to govern lending to projects under implementation. The new draft rules include a classification of the projects as per their phase and higher provisioning of up to 5% during the construction phase, even if the asset is standard.