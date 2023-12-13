IREDA Driving Renewable Energy Progress In Country, Says Chairman Pradip Das

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. has played a significant role in the development of renewable energy in the country, and has been actively contributing to this sector for the past 36 years, said Pradip Kumar Das, chairman and managing director of the company.

IREDA has demonstrated expertise in successfully navigating the challenges associated with renewable energy development, Das told NDTV Profit.

IREDA has been manufacturing solar components for three decades. This space is not considered an emerging market by the company, but rather by others who are now entering the space, as a four to fivefold growth in the next 4-5 years is anticipated, he said.

"In retail, we are looking at PM Kusum and rooftop solar that is having roughly about Rs 1 lakh crore of business size opportunity," Das said.