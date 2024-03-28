IREDA Board Approves Rs 24,200 Crore Borrowing For FY25

Further, the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy vide office order dated March 27, 2024, has conveyed the Order of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet dated March 15, 2024, regarding entrustment of additional charge of the post of Director, IREDA, to Bijay Kumar Mohanty, Director (Finance), IREDA, for a period of 6 (six) months from March 5, 2024, or till the appointment of regular incumbent, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.