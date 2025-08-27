IRDAI Must Step In To Resolve Hospital Body-Insurers Impasse, Says Hercules Advisors’ Aditya Shah

Amid major standoff between hospitals and insurance providers Aditya Shah, the founder of Hercules Advisors, on Wednesday called for urgent intervention by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

This was after the Association of Healthcare Providers India , representing over 15,000 hospitals announced a suspension of cashless hospitalisation services for policyholders of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, effective from Sept. 1.

The move has raised alarm among customers, who now face the prospect of navigating cumbersome reimbursement processes or paying hefty hospital bills upfront.

Aditya Shah, the founder of Hercules Advisors, on Wednesday called for urgent intervention by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

“The end consumer has to face the brunt of it. Reimbursement claims are difficult and have a lot of deductions. It is unacceptable that 15,000 hospitals have decided to delist at least one insurer. I think the IRDAI needs to step in. There has to be sanity within the system,” he said in a conversation with NDTV Profit.

APHI has also issued a notice to Care Health Insurance asking the company to submit its reply by Aug. 31. If the issue is not addressed within this deadline, AHPI’s member hospitals will withdraw cashless treatment facilities for customers covered by Care Health Insurance policies.