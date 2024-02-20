IRCTC Sees Strong Catering Growth With New Trains

Strong growth in the catering business was observed this quarter, attributed to significant additions of trains, according to IRCTC's Sanjay Kumar Jain.

Two key factors contributed to the excellent results in the catering and tourism sectors in the quarter ended December, Chairman and Managing Director Jain said. First, the festival season fell in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of the previous year, and second, the addition of Vande Bharat and other trains to the railway system, he said.

The railway sector has experienced significant growth, and the addition of any train contributes to all four businesses that IRCTC is engaged in. These include ticketing, catering, Rail Neer, and tourism, Jain said.