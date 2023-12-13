IRCTC Plans Major Expansion In Non-Railway Catering Business

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. is planning to expand operations in non-railway catering business and is in a pact with various government and autonomous bodies for setting up of catering units.

"With aggressive plans to further mark its signature in catering business and customising to the requirements of clients, IRCTC has already signed MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) with various government and autonomous bodies, including defense establishments," a company release said on Wednesday.

The company is in active phase of commissioning 15 more catering units across the country, as the MiniRatna public sector unit aims to become a premier brand of hospitality and catering, it said.

IRCTC provides catering, tourism and ticket-booking services to Indian Railways. It has also forayed into e-ticketing services for bus travels and flights.

In the September quarter, the company marked the highest-ever net profit of Rs 294.67 crore.

Revenue from catering segment stood at Rs 431.5 crore and online ticketing at Rs 327.5 crore, contributing three fourths of the overall Rs 995.3 crore revenue.