IRB Infrastructure Developers Aims to Expand Asset Base By Rs 200,000 Crore By 2032

“In terms of long-term opportunities, the government has set a target to increase the national highways to 2 lakh kilometres over six to eight years. As of now, the total length of four-lane, more-than-four-lane national highways is almost 1 lakh kilometres. They are considering 1 lakh kilometres more of the highway to be constructed or widened,” he said.

This opportunity will have a capital outlay of Rs 15 trillion, Yadav said.

“We expect that considering the budget allocation, we will have a Rs 20 trillion PPP (Public-Private Partnership) opportunity. The company will be eyeing 10% of that opportunity, which is to the extent of Rs 2 trillion,” the top executive revealed.