"IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. and the IRB Infrastructure Trust's collective toll revenue rose 35% year-on-year to Rs 517 crore in June, according to an exchange filing on BSE.The first two months of the first quarter of fiscal 2025 continued the upward growth trend.The toll collections of both entities stood at Rs 383 crore in June 2023.This brings the toll collection for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 to Rs 1,556 crore, compared to Rs 1,183 crore in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2024, a rise of 32% YoY."We have experienced a strong start to the new fiscal 2025, marked by robust growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The recent implementation of the tariff revision will further improve the collection, and we anticipate this positive trend to continue in the forthcoming quarters of fiscal 2025,' said Amitabh Murarka, deputy chief executive officer of IRB Infrastructure Developers.Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers closed 0.77% higher at Rs 68.14 per share, compared to a 0.45% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.