IPO-Bound PN Gadgil Jewellers Eyes Markets Beyond Maharashtra

PN Gadgil Jewellers Ltd., which has a major presence in Maharashtra and Goa, aims to expand its operations to other states from FY27.

The company is currently going to focus on its operations spread across Maharashtra, said Managing Director Saurabh Vidyadhar Gadgil.

Maharashtra is a fast-growing market and there are lots of cities that PN Gadgil has not targeted and where it sees potential for further expansion, the top executive told NDTV Profit.

“This state has around a $10-billion market for gems and jewellery. When all that (expansion in Maharashtra) is done, we will be looking at expanding in the neighbouring states,” Gadgill said.

PN Gadgil Jewellers' Rs 1,100-crore book-building initial public offer, which opens on Sept. 10, comprises a fresh issue of 1.77 crore shares, totaling to Rs 850 crore, and an offer-for-sale portion of 52 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 250 crore.

According to Gadgil, the company will follow the ‘Peshwa Route’. Elaborating, he said, “Peshwas first captured Maharashtra and later on moved to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi. That’s the way the company will want to expand its footprints and be a leader in any state it goes into.”