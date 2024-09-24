IPO-Bound Oyo's Ebitda Set To Cross Rs 2,000 Crore By FY26, Driven By Motel 6 Acquisition

Before the acquisition, OYO had projected its PAT to surge over 3-fold to Rs 700 crore in the current fiscal vs FY24. OYO reported its first-ever profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 229 crore in FY24 and followed it up with a profit of Rs 132 crore in Q1 FY 2025. OYO's Adjusted EBITDA grew by 215 per cent to reach Rs 877 crore in FY24.