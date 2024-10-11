IPO-Bound Oyo Announces Changes In Top Leadership

"Our leaders are continuously adapting and expanding their roles to stay ahead of evolving market dynamics and drive our business forward. I congratulate Sonal, Rachit, Shashank, Pankhuri and Ashish on their new roles. Having been with OYO for a significant period, they understand OYO and its values and have been critical to our success."

OYO's Global COO and Chief Product Officer Abhinav Sinha will be moving into an advisory role from Jan. 2025, the company said.