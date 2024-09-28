IPL Auction: Governing Council Allows Five Retentions, One Right To Match But With Big Rider

'The first retention will cost Rs 18 crore followed by second retention of Rs 14 crore and third retention of Rs 11 crore. However if a franchise opts for fourth and fifth retentions, they will again have to pay Rs 18 crore and Rs 14 crore respectively.

So any franchise opts for all five retentions, then will have only Rs 45 crore to buy or even use their Right To Match (RTM) card to buy another 15 players and prepare a squad. There is no cap on Indian and Overseas retentions,' a senior BCCI and IPL governing council member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.