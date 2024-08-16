Ipca Labs Aims Rs 100-Crore Sales In Three Years From New Diabetic Foot Ulcer Drug

Ipca Laboratories Ltd. launched on Friday Diulcer, its new drug for treating wounds caused by diabetic foot ulcers. The company is expecting sales of Rs 100 crore from the drug within the next three years, according to Managing Director Ajit Kumar Jain.

Discovered and repurposed by NovaLead Pharma Pvt., Diulcer will be distributed and marketed by Ipca both in India and overseas. The new drug will hit India's pharmacies from next week, firstly in western and southern states. Diulcer will be available as an ointment gel at a price of Rs 1,635 per tube of 15 grammes for commercial use.

"This product includes lots of ingredients that are imported, and the sterilisation process of this product is also complex, that is why the drug is expensive", Jain told NDTV Profit when asked about what makes the drug expensive. Meanwhile, 20% of the total drug cost is subsidised by the government to make it affordable.

The company also plans to market the product in Europe, US and Japan. NovaLead Pharma has already bagged a global patent for over 15 years for Diulcus, with Ipca investing Rs 13 crore in buying the licence for distribution and marketing of the drug.

Ipca plans to promote the drug across 2,500 key healthcare centres in India and is already in touch with around 4,000 deals for distribution and marketing of this product.

The ointment will be used to treat ulcer wounds caused by uncontrolled diabetes of any kind, which is a common occurrence across age-groups today. According to the press release shared by the company, Diulcus has an ulcer closure rate of over 77% over a period of six months, which means that the gel takes six months to treat 77% of the wound. While in three months, the drug can treat over 30% of the wound, it said.

Henceforth, the treatment of the wound will last from 12–24 weeks, depending on its complexity. Jain said that Diulcus is a one-of its-kind product that would lead to the full closure of the wound.