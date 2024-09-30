IOCL Withdraws Proposed Rights Issue Of Rs 22,000 Crore

Indian Oil Corp. on Monday has withdrawn its proposed rights issue of up to Rs 22,000 crore. The issue was withdrawn as the government, which is the majority owner of the company, won't participate, according to an exchange filing.

The petroleum ministry has said that no funds were allocated for capital support to OMCs in financial year 2025 budget, in comparison to the earlier proposed allocation of Rs 30,000 crore.

In July 2023, the board of directors of the company had approved the proposal to raise Rs 22,000 crore through rights issue of equity shares, due to governments plan to infuse capital into three state-owned fuel retailers to fund their net zero carbon emission projects.