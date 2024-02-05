IOC, BPCL, HPCL Nine-Month Profit Surpasses Pre-Oil Crisis Annual Earnings

"The aggregate operating profitability of the OMCs was Rs 90,000 crore in H1 FY2024 against a loss of Rs 14,600 crore in H1 FY2023."

International oil prices have been turbulent in the last couple of years. It dipped into the negative zone at the start of the pandemic in 2020 and swung wildly in 2022 - climbing to a 14-year high of nearly $140 per barrel in March 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine, before sliding on weaker demand from top importer China and worries of an economic contraction. But for a nation that is 85% dependent on imports, the spike meant adding to already elevated levels of inflation and derailing the economic recovery from the pandemic.