Investors Want India-US Trade Deal To Unlock China Plus One? What Parth Jindal Says

India is strategically positioned to capture the global 'China Plus One' opportunity and investors are waiting for the successful resolution of the bilateral trade deal with the US to unlock the full potential of this economic shift, according to Parth Jindal, managing director of JSW Cement.

Taking to X, he commented on the nation's investment landscape. Jindal emphasised that the current environment is stalling broader participation in private capital expenditure, confining significant investment to only a "handful" of large corporate groups.

Jindal, whose JSW Group is committed to investing $50 billion over the next five years, affirmed the group’s belief in India’s "incredible potential to export" as part of the China Plus One strategy.

He stressed that for India to become the true manufacturing hub replacing China, the government must urgently address entrenched domestic issues.

He specifically pointed to the complexity of land acquisition processes and labour laws, stating these hurdles make it "very difficult for any foreign company to come and understand or even a startup to come and think about it."