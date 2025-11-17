Investors Want India-US Trade Deal To Unlock China Plus One? What Parth Jindal Says

Business NewsBusinessInvestors Want India-US Trade Deal To Unlock China Plus One? What Parth Jindal Says
Jindal, whose JSW Group is committed to investing $50 billion over the next five years, affirmed the group’s belief in India’s "incredible potential to export" as part of the China Plus One strategy.

17 Nov 2025, 06:30 PM IST i
Parth stressed that for India to become the true manufacturing hub replacing China, the government must urgently address entrenched domestic issues (Image Source: Parth Jindal/X)
India is strategically positioned to capture the global 'China Plus One' opportunity and investors are waiting for the successful resolution of the bilateral trade deal with the US to unlock the full potential of this economic shift, according to Parth Jindal, managing director of JSW Cement.

Taking to X, he commented on the nation's investment landscape. Jindal emphasised that the current environment is stalling broader participation in private capital expenditure, confining significant investment to only a "handful" of large corporate groups.

Jindal, whose JSW Group is committed to investing $50 billion over the next five years, affirmed the group’s belief in India’s "incredible potential to export" as part of the China Plus One strategy.

He stressed that for India to become the true manufacturing hub replacing China, the government must urgently address entrenched domestic issues.

He specifically pointed to the complexity of land acquisition processes and labour laws, stating these hurdles make it "very difficult for any foreign company to come and understand or even a startup to come and think about it."

Further, Jindal flagged the growing economic disparity evidenced by sagging consumption growth, describing it as a "tale of almost two Indias."

He noted that value growth is occurring without corresponding volume growth, suggesting a widening gap between the top 200 million Indians and the rest of the population, which is a major concern for sustained domestic economic expansion.

The comments underscore the delicate balance India must strike: positioning itself as a geopolitical alternative to China while simultaneously creating a predictable and attractive policy environment for global manufacturers and ensuring inclusive domestic growth.

Jindal concluded that India's manufacturing sector needs a democratic investment base and that government machinery is "working double time" to find solutions to current trade frictions and domestic bottlenecks.

