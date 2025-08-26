Investors Need One Or Two Quarters To Be Convinced Of FMCG Sector’s Revival: Goldman Sachs Analyst

After a prolonged period of sluggish performance, India's mass consumption sector may be on the cusp of a revival, according to Arnab Mitra, India Consumer Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs.

Mitra highlighted a series of tailwinds that could drive sustained growth in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, despite investor scepticism over its prolonged underperformance.

“I would say that the investor community will be quite data-driven on this, given the long underperformance the sector has had and a lot of expectations, which have not been met. We would probably need one or two more quarters of evidence for more people to be convinced that this is a realistically sustainable pickup,” he told NDTV Profit.

He drew a contrast between the current tailwinds to the headwinds in the past.

“We've had multiple headwinds in the past, whether it was Covid, or high food inflation. Compared to that, we've had a situation where government fiscal transfers have increased, food inflation has significantly moderated, we have had the income tax cut, and we will have the GST cut benefit come in. Potentially, we will have the Pay Commission playing out next year, or a year later,” he underscored.