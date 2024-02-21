Investors' Interest In India Remains High, But High Valuations A Concern: Citi Research

Investors interest in India remains very high given the increased weightage of the country in MSCI indices, even as the high valuations continue to weigh on sentiments, according to Citi Research.

Reasons for favorable bias on India are secular growth outlook particularly relative to peers, supportive macro, expectation of policy continuity in an election year, financialization of savings, it said.

International funds are revisiting India's positioning given its increased weight. In the last four years, India’s weightage in the MSCI All Country World Ex-U.S. index has gone up from 2.4% to 4.9%, while in the All Country World Ex-U.S. Small Cap Index, it has gone up from 3% to 8.1%, the note said. India's weight in the MSCI EM Index is now 18%, up from 13% in January 2023.

However, a lot of investors do struggle with high valuations, resulting in some money staying on the sidelines, Citi Research said.