Investors' Focus To Shift To Value-Driven Opportunities In Healthcare Sector: InCred's Aditya Khemka

Turning to branded generics, Khemka expressed a positive outlook due to strong top-line growth, but voiced concerns about high valuations. "We remain positive about the sector due to its solid performance. While the business model is promising, we are wary of investing at inflated prices. We will focus on finding a favourable risk-reward ratio, rather than just investing in a good business model at any cost," Khemka said.

In the API sector, Khemka observed significant volatility, with some companies reporting strong results while others did not. "API earnings can be quite lumpy, so we focus on long-term trends rather than quarterly fluctuations," he noted.

Khemka remains optimistic about the CDMO sector, identifying it as a major trend for the next decade. "We prefer investing in CDMO for innovators, which offers higher margins and more stable returns compared to the generics segment," he said, pointing to companies like Jubilant Pharma and Syngene as prime examples.

Regarding the hospitals segment, Khemka pointed out that while recent earnings were strong, many hospital stocks have become overvalued. "Valuations for major hospital stocks have become politically expensive. Larger hospital stocks are trading at 65 to 80 times operating cash flow, which is too high. We prefer stocks trading at 17 to 25 times cash flow. We prefer to invest in companies like Healthcare Global and Aster DM, where valuations remain reasonable,” he said.