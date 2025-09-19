Interns Are Making Up To Rs 12.5 Lakh A Month At Indian Trading Firms

High-speed trading firms are rapidly increasing pay for entry-level jobs in India, brushing off a regulatory crackdown on the world’s biggest equity derivatives market.

Amsterdam-based IMC Trading BV has offered interns in India up to Rs 1.25 million a month ($14,182) this year, a threefold jump from 2024, according to people familiar with the matter. Quadeye, one of the biggest recruiters locally, paid newbies up to Rs 7.50 lakh rupees, up 50% from last year, the people said, asking not to be named due to company policy. Indian finance professionals earn an average annual base pay of about 700,000 rupees, according to Glassdoor.

The hiring push and lavish pay packages continue even as increased regulation to protect the interests of loss-making retail investors has helped curb derivatives trading by more than 40% from a peak last year. That’s because of the sheer potential for gains the world’s top equity derivatives market by volume has to offer: foreign funds and proprietary trading desks using algorithms made $7 billion in gross profits in the year to March 2024 alone.

“The demand for profitable traders is as strong as ever,” said Daniel Vaz, co-head of quant and trading technology recruiting at Aquis Search. “We’re getting inquiries to set up new desks almost every month, and there is intense competition to attract top-tier traders, quant researchers and trading system engineers in India.”