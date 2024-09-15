Interarch Building Products Will Double Revenue In Three Years, Assures MD Arvind Nanda

Interarch Building Products Ltd. is on track to achieve its projected revenue of Rs 1,400–1,500 crore in FY25, according to the company’s Managing Director Arvind Nanda.

The top executive expressed confidence that the company will double its revenue in the next 3–3.5 years backed by the two new plants in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

“Our long term projection is that within three or three-and-a-half years, we should be able to double our turnover,” Nanda told NDTV Profit.

Nanda exuded confidence that the Ebitda margins will increase in the coming years. “We built up the operating leverage a lot last year. Now, the plants are coming in. So we are very confident that the Ebitda margins will go up more than what they were last year.”

On the company’s financial roadmap, the top executive said that the second quarter is expected to be far better than the June quarter.

“We are well on our way to achieve that trend for our projected turnover of Rs 1,400 crore to Rs 1,500 crore. The revenue has been up and we are happy that in spite of elections, labour not being available and monsoon, but between the two quarters we finished everything that was required to be done,” Nanda said.

On Friday, Interarch Building Products reported its financial results for the first time after listing its shares on the market on Aug. 16

The company’s revenue from operations increased 3.31% year-on-year to Rs 303.4 crore in the June quarter, compared to Rs 293.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

In Q1, the Mumbai-based firm’s Ebitda rose 7% to Rs 27 crore, while Ebitda margins stood at 8.92%.

The company, which deals in pre-engineered steel construction solutions, has inaugurated a new factory in Andhra Pradesh at an investment of Rs 95 crore. This plant, expected to be ready by February, will contribute significantly to the company’s revenue growth.

“Three integrated plants are giving us a turnover in (pre-engineered steel construction) buildings of about Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 1,600 crore… The fully integrated plant in Andhra Pradesh will also be adding another Rs 550 core of buildings into our turnover starting from February next year,” the top executive said.

“So we would have about Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 2,100 crore of capacity of buildings by February-March. Currently, work of about Rs 1,700 crore has completed,” he added.

Interarch Building Products also plans to set up its fifth integrated plant in Gujarat, where the company is planning to manufacture heavier structures.

According to the latest filing, the company’s order book as of Aug. 2024 stands at Rs 1,350 crore, all of which needs to be completed within the next 9–10 months Nanda said.

“We should be able to execute 90% of our order book in time. We will take more orders going forward,” he added.