Inter-Ministerial Approval Board Can Permit Demarcation Of Non-Processing Area Under IT Sector SEZs

Inserting a new rule, the notification said: "...the Board of Approval, on request of a developer of an IT or ITeS SEZs, may permit demarcation of a portion of the built-up area of an IT or ITeS SEZ as a non-processing area of the IT or ITeS SEZ to be called a non-processing area." In the processing area, units are located for manufacturing of goods or rendering of services. Non-processing areas are where supporting infrastructure is created.