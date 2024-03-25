Insurance Regulator Approves Eight Principle-Based Regulations Including Bima Sugam

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India approved eight principle-based consolidated regulations for the insurance sector leading to a regulatory revamp.

The regulations approved in the 125th board meeting held on March 19, encompass various domains such as safeguarding of policyholders' interests, rural and social sector responsibilities, electronic insurance marketplace, insurance products, and operation of foreign reinsurance branches, as well as aspects of registration, actuarial, finance, investment and corporate governance.

These come after the notification of the first consolidated regulation on Expenses of Management of insurers in January 2024 replacing 34 existing regulations with six regulations and introduction of two new regulations.