Insurers Are Trying To Reduce Hospital Discharge, Settlement Time Using AI — Here's How

Last month saw Sampat Jain's family get a health scare when his sodium levels dropped, requiring him to be hospitalised at Apollo Hospitals in Kankurgachi, Kolkata. While he was ready to be discharged by about 8:30 a.m., he was eventually released nearly 12 hours later post the completion of discharge formalities and paperwork.

Insurance companies are attempting to bring down discharge and settlement time using artificial intelligence. They are using AI to further automate claims assessment, reduce human intervention, analyse medical records, and determine claim eligibility.

Leveraging tech and AI means a claim could be processed in minutes, said Mayank Bathwal, chief executive officer at Aditya Birla Health Insurance. Given that such data is not standardised in India, AI is being used to read documents quickly and convert that to data, he said.

Until now, procedures such as preparing investigation reports, discharge summary, and medical bills have been manual, said Nikhil Jha, founder at Hercules Insurance Advisors. What was once a seven to eight hour process can now take half the time or less, he said. Hospitals now have portals that need you to upload everything versus earlier, when there might have been an insurance company designate. Assuming there are 10 people at a ward ready for discharge, the hospital will use the first-in-first-out method and discharge them in the order of documentation completion.

Manu Lavanya, chief operations officer at Axis Max Life Insurance, explains that the process, in fact, starts as early as when the company reaches out to prospective clients shortlisted by analytics for an insurance product.

From the moment the onboarding journey starts, AI is used to calculate the risk propensity of the customer, Lavanya said. "We have to identify the risks from a financial and medical perspective." The information provided by the customer, along with their financial and medical history, provides the company with a view of the customer's propensity to pay up, or the likelihood of a customer to continue next year etc., he explained.