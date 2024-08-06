Inox Wind Wins 201 MW Order For Latest 3 MW Turbine Generators
The project will be executed across four states, namely Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra.
Inox Wind Ltd. secured an order for 201 megawatts from Integrum Energy Infrastructure Ltd. The equipment supply order involves Inox Wind's latest 3 MW wind turbine generators, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Additionally, Inox Wind will provide post-commissioning, multi-year operations and maintenance services. The project will be executed across four states, namely Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra.
On July 9, the company won a 200 MW order from a renewable commercial and industrial power producer. The project is to be executed in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The order is for the company's latest 3 MW wind turbine generators, with the scope comprising end-to-end turnkey execution, according to an exchange filing.
Shares of Inox Wind Ltd., closed 2.55% lower at Rs 165.95 per share, compared to a 0.21% decline in the BSE Sensex.