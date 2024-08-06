Inox Wind Wins 201 MW Order For Latest 3 MW Turbine Generators

Inox Wind Ltd. secured an order for 201 megawatts from Integrum Energy Infrastructure Ltd. The equipment supply order involves Inox Wind's latest 3 MW wind turbine generators, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Additionally, Inox Wind will provide post-commissioning, multi-year operations and maintenance services. The project will be executed across four states, namely Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

On July 9, the company won a 200 MW order from a renewable commercial and industrial power producer. The project is to be executed in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The order is for the company's latest 3 MW wind turbine generators, with the scope comprising end-to-end turnkey execution, according to an exchange filing.