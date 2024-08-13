Inox Wind, Suzlon Energy Valuations Likely To Moderate In FY25

Inox Wind Ltd. and Suzlon Energy Ltd.—two publicly listed wind equipment manufacturers—have seen significant gains this year, with their stock prices rising by 72% and 115%, respectively, driven by their improving financial performance and growing order books. Both companies, historically operating at a loss, have recently reported net profits and have reduced debt by raising capital.

Currently, Inox Wind and Suzlon Energy are valued between 108 and 122 times their enterprise value-to-Ebitda ratio, according to Bloomberg. However, a study by NDTV Profit Research based on Bloomberg data, companies' financial statements and research reports indicated that these valuations are likely to moderate in the fiscal 2024-25 as robust order books provide revenue stability.