Inox India Eyes Rise In Market Share On Back Of Liquid Air Energy Storage Foray

Last week, Inox India Ltd. had announced that it had won an order to supply five nits of vertical 690kl, high-pressure EN design vacuum-insulated cryogenic tanks to UK-based Highview Power for the world’s largest liquid air energy storage project in the Bahamas.

“It's the world's first and largest liquid air battery, which is going to be used to convert the infirm renewable energy power into firm renewable energy. Whenever you have unstable wind energy or solar energy, you can take air and liquefy it. And, when the energy prices go up, you kind of vaporise that air and generate electricity out of it,” explained Jain while speaking to NDTV Profit.