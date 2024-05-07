INOX Air Products To Commission 190-Tonne Green Hydrogen Project In Rajasthan

Siddharth Jain, Managing Director of INOX Air Products, stated, "We are proud to begin our green hydrogen journey as we partner AIS for their Chittorgarh facility, and giving shape to our first green hydrogen plant. Under the leadership of PM Modi, our country has laid tremendous focus on green economy, supported by a comprehensive National Green Hydrogen Mission, and an ambition to make India net-zero by 2070." The company did not disclose any financial details related to the project.