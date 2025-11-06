PhysicsWallah IPO: Ed-Tech Firm To Spend Rs 700-Crore Proceeds In Marketing

Ed-tech firm PhysicsWallah Ltd will spend over Rs 700 crore on marketing expenses, which will take up the largest chunk of spends as the company looks to raise over Rs 3,400 crore through its initial public offering.

The company plans to spend this Rs 700 crore over a span of three years, co-founder Alakh Pandey told NDTV Profit.

"In India, the budget for marketing expenses is equal to about 30–40% for the education sector. However, in our case it's just 7–8%," Pandey said while explaining the breakdown. "A lion’s share of this amount will go towards expanding our operations in the south."

PhysicsWallah currently operates its southern presence through its own outlets, its application and subsidiary Xylem.

"Last year, we commenced operations in Andhra Pradesh, which is about 6% of the total market. About 18% of the students are from Telangana," Pandey said. "“This fund will also be utilised towards conducting paid campaigns and events in these states."