Infosys Wins Seven-Year Contract From Ireland’s Musgrave To Automate IT Operations

Infosys Ltd. has won a seven-year contract from Musgrave Group Ltd. to automate the Irish food wholesaler’s information technology operations across Ireland and Europe.

The deal, whose financial details weren’t disclosed, will see India’s second-largest IT firm deploy its proprietary Infosys Cobalt platform to transform Musgrave’s IT operations and build technical expertise to enhance the sales experience of customers and retailers alike, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Through its so-called Cognitive First framework, Infosys will enable digital experiences and operational efficiencies for Musgrave by integrating artificial intelligence/machine learning, as well as automation capabilities, to amplify intelligence across the value chain.

“Musgrave has always been committed to providing our customers with the best possible service, and this collaboration is a testament to that commitment,” Stephen McKenna, chief technology officer at the Irish food wholesaler, said in the statement. “We are confident that this collaboration will result in new and exciting products and services that will benefit all our customers.”

For Infosys, the deal entails a wider presence in Ireland.

“Our technological solutions enable Musgrave’s digital transformation agenda for the future,” Karmesh Vaswani, executive vice president and global head of Infosys’ retail and logistics vertical, said in the statement. “This collaboration will further strengthen our presence and propel our growth in Ireland.”

On Wednesday, shares of Infosys rose 0.68% to Rs 1,662.10 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.86% higher at 71,752.11 points.