Infosys To Acquire Up To 20% Stake In Space-Tech Startup GalaxEye

Infosys Ltd. announced on Thursday that it would acquire up to a 20% stake in GalaxEye, a space-tech startup that builds multi-sensor satellites. The stake will be acquired for Rs 17 crore and the transaction is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, the IT major said in a release.

The investment will be pumped into the startup through the Infosys Innovation Fund, which is partnering with artificial intelligence and deep-tech startups to co-create next-generation solutions for the company's clients.

The fund will invest in equity and series A compulsory convertible preference shares of GalaxEye. Post the transaction, Infosys will acquire a minority holding in GalaxEye, with the stake "not exceeding 20% of the outstanding share capital of the company," the release added.