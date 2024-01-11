Infosys To Acquire Chip Designer InSemi For Rs 280 Crore

Infosys Ltd. will acquire semiconductor design and embedded services provider InSemi Technology Services Pvt. to strengthen its engineering R&D capabilities.

The strategic investment will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 280 crore and this demonstrates the company's commitment to co-create with global clients to help them navigate their digital transformation journey, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The collaboration with InSemi will help Infosys accelerate the chip-to-cloud strategy, and orchestrate comprehensive end-to-end product development for clients, it said.

InSemi offers end-to-end semiconductor design services, with expertise across electronic design, platform design, automation, embedded and software technologies.

With the advent of artificial intelligence, smart devices, 5G and beyond, the demand for next-generation semiconductor design services integrated with the embedded systems creates a unique differentiator, according to Dinesh R, co-delivery head at Infosys.

"InSemi is a strategic investment as we usher a next wave of growth and a leadership position in Engineering R&D," he said.