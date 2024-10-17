Infosys, LTIMindtree, Axis Bank, Wipro, Nestle Q2 Results Today— Earnings Estimates

Infosys Ltd., Axis Bank, Wipro Ltd. and LTIMindtree Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their results on Thursday for the second quarter of the current financial year.

Analyst estimates show that Infosys is likely to report a net profit of Rs 6,831 crore and revenue of Rs 40,820 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates. It is likely to post an EBIT of Rs 8699 crore and an EBIT margin of 18.30%.

Axis Bank is likely to clock a bottom line of Rs 6,381 crore and, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Wipro is estimated to report a profit of Rs 3,009.0 crore and a revenue of Rs 22,235 crore. The company is likely to report EBIT at Rs 3629 crore and EBIT margin at 16.30%.

The fast-moving consumer goods major Nestle India Ltd. is expected to report a revenue of Rs 5,243 crore and profit of Rs 882 crore. The company is likely to report earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation at Rs 1,302 crore and Ebitda margin at 24.40%.

Jindal Stainless Ltd., a leading stainless steel manufacturer, is likely to report a net profit of Rs 729 crore and revenue of Rs 9,367.00 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates. It is likely to post an Ebitda of Rs 1,242 crore and an Ebitda margin of 13.30%.

Two companies from the Tata Group, Tata Chemicals Ltd. and Tata Communications Ltd., are set to announce their second-quarter earnings on Oct. 17.

Analyst estimates show that Tata Chemicals is likely to report a net profit of Rs 231 crore and revenue of Rs 3,994.0 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates. It is likely to post an Ebitda of Rs 647 crore and an EBIT margin of 16.20%.

Tata Communications is estimated to report a profit of Rs 271 crore and a revenue of Rs 5,777 crore. It is expected to post an Ebitda of Rs 1,158 crore and an Ebitda margin of 20%.