Infosys To HCLTech: A Look At IT Sector's Q2 Dividends, Deal Wins, And Revenue

Second quarter results of the Indian information technology sector were a mixed bag. But they showed that the previously stressed BFSI sector is seeing signs of revival, with the sector boosting revenues for top players. Infosys even raised its revenue guidance for fiscal 2025, saying there was good momentum in financial services.

The top five IT companies—Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HCLTech Ltd., Wipro Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd.—have announced their second quarter results. While the sector may seem to have bottomed out, management is still saying that clients are cautious on discretionary spending.

Where does this leave investors in the sector?

Here is a review of Indian IT's overall performance in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.