Infosys Hands Out September Quarter Bonus Of Up To 83% To Employees: Report

Infosys did not respond to NDTV Profit's request for a comment.

The bonus payments declined with each job level, but overall average within all eligible categories remained 70.5-83%. Some employees believe their payout was 7-8% less compared to the April-June quarter, where the average bonus payout was around 80%, with the level ranging from 75-89%.

The report adds that the company has extended payouts to employees at job levels 4,5 and 6. These mostly include software engineers, team leaders and senior managers. These groups form the majority of Infosys' 3.23 lakh employees.

The payouts were handed on the basis of key performance-related categories such as 'outstanding', ‘commendable’, and ‘met expectations’, all of which were eligible for bonuses but to a varying degree.