Infosys GST Notice Sparks Concern About How Small Firms Will Deal With Huge Demands

The goods-and-services-tax notice of Rs 32,000 crore against Infosys Ltd. for alleged tax evasion raised concerns about how smaller businesses, especially the micro, small and medium enterprises, will handle similar demands.

The Karnataka State GST authorities have issued a pre-show-cause notice to the IT major on Wednesday for the period from July 2017 to March 2022 towards the expenses incurred by its overseas branch offices.

"Litigation appears to be a necessity in a situation when such huge demands are proposed by the lower adjudicating authorities," according to advocate Abhishek Rastogi.

However, the litigation costs and the time consumed in the relief sought are two factors that need consideration.

The MSMEs will struggle with legal issues over transactions with their branches. They can argue that these issues are open to interpretation and that extending the time period for disputes should not apply, Rastogi said.