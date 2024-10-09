Infosys Expands Partnership With Microsoft For Generative AI, Share Price Closes Higher

Shares of Infosys Ltd. closed higher on Wednesday after the IT major announced an expansion of its partnership with tech giant Microsoft to "accelerate customer adoption of generative AI and Microsoft Azure, globally".

The collaboration is aimed at helping the joint customers of both the companies to "realise the value of their technology investments and secure transformative outcomes", a press release said.

The scope of this expanded collaboration will include financial services, the release said. "Infosys' domain expertise with Finacle, alongside Microsoft's advanced capabilities will enable financial institutions to engage, innovate, operate, and transform more efficiently."

The tie-up will also cover healthcare, as Infosys Helix—a healthcare platform built on Microsoft Azure—uses artificial intelligence/machine learning automation to optimise patient outcomes, it said.